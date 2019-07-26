MACON, Ga. — A quintessential part of going back to school is strapping on your backpack and hopping on a big, yellow school bus.

Schools across Central Georgia are getting buses prepped and ready to transport students safely from home to school.

"Every 20 days, we do an inspection on or buses," Bibb County Fleet Manager Marvin Middlebrooks said. "They are brought through the shop, inspected from front to rear to make sure breaks are good, tires are good. No mechanical failures."

Bibb County schools has double-checked that its buses are more than ready to get on the roads, but bus safety does not end with the vehicle.

"Safety is everyone's responsibility including the students that we serve," Bibb Schools Director of Transportation Anthony Jackson said. "Waiting on the bus as it approaches, loading, unloading, evacuation drills, and how to ride safely when they're aboard the bus are all very important."

At Bibb's Back to School Celebration on Wednesday, educators walked kids through the right and wrong ways to behave on school buses.

Jackson said he also wants to make sure other drivers are aware of school buses come the start of the school year.

"On August 1, there will be a minimum of 155 additional vehicles out there on the roads, sharing the roads with you," Jackson said. "Avoid distracted driving, put the cell phones down, and pay attention to the roads."

Failing to stop when a school bus has stopped with its lights flashing and stop sign out could result in a citation.

