'She genuinely cares': Bibb County School District celebrates the 2023 Teacher of the Year

MACON, Ga. — CaTeah Collins, a physical education teacher at Weaver Middle School, fulfills her love for sports at the gym with her students and while coaching them.

She is a former gymnast and has enjoyed sports her whole life.

Collins considers herself to be motivating for her students. She said it's important for them to try new things.

She wants her students not to be overcome by the possibility of defeat.

"Just give it a little bit of effort," Collins said. "That's my thing; I preach effort and try."

As a volleyball and basketball coach, Collins is present throughout many different activities within the school.

Weaver Middle School Principal Crystal Graham Childers said Collins always has a positive drive, and she leads her students forward.

"She genuinely cares and loves our students," Graham Childers said. "She teaches them in the classroom as well as outside of the classroom."

Collins attends her student's awards ceremonies and activities. Graham said she is excited to praise them for their accomplishments.

Through her teaching role, she is passionate, said Graham.

Collins' mother taught at Weaver, and she is continuing the legacy.

Collins said her students would describe her as fun and energetic. The uplifting comments her students tell her excite and motivate her in her career.

She said it is these comments that keep her going.

"Those moments where they come up to you, and they're like coach, you're the best P.E. teacher I've ever had," Collins said.