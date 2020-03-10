The district asks that Bibb County parents update their contact information so that they can get the most updated information.

MACON, Ga. — Keeping up with important information within your child's school district can be a hassle, especially with school being virtual.

Bibb County Schools has incorporated a few more resources in hopes of enhancing the experience for students and their parents.

Some parents say the virtual experience has been a little tough.

"It hasn't been too bad, I would just say that my ability to adjust to all the virtual and online options has been a bit overwhelming," a Bibb County parent says.

Jennifer Myers has two children in Bibb schools and she's been keeping up with her children's progress in school through the new Remind app.

"It is good with letting me know where my kids stand grade-wise," Myers said, but she says the apps can be confusing to use.

"Parents were getting messages from all different types of places and, brilliantly, Bibb County came up with this idea that we would all be on the same platform and that all schools would use Remind," Vineville Academy principal said.

Kristy Graham says the Remind app gives you updates from the district, the school, and from teachers..

"This is a way we can reach the parents immediately and say "Hey, it's not you, it's not your house, it's trouble over here with our server in the district," Graham adds.

Graham says this app is also a great way to recognize students districtwide.

This new app allows for lines of open communication because not only can the school contact you, but if you have questions about anything going on, you can also contact the district, school, or teacher by composing a Remind message.

"The communication aspect of it has been really good with teachers. I do appreciate being able to know what's going on with my kid specifically," Myers said.

Myers says the district still has to work out some kinds with the app to lessen the confusion.

"If I see something distressing, I'll check in with my child about it, but I'm not going to stay on them every second of the day in regard to every notification that I see," Myers said.

Myers says that the district has done well with getting information out and getting everyone on one page.

Graham encourages parents to have the Remind app so that parents can stay in the loop and ask questions if they have any.

"It's like having a classroom full of parents and children!" Graham adds.