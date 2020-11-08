Bibb County School District to distribute nearly 13,000 devices to students

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is ordering devices for students to use at school or at home.
The district made the announcement in a news release on Tuesday.
According to the release, it's part of the district's one-to-one technology initiative, which was approved by voters in the 2020 ESPLOST.
Starting next week, the district will start distributing about 13,000 electronic devices for the 2020-2021 school year.
Students grades 2 through 12 who do not have access to a device at home will be issued one.
That's including students who opted to participate in remote learning.
"Students who currently have access to a device at home are asked to wait to check out a district device until the remaining devices arrive in late October or early November," the release says.
Here's the schedule for device distribution:
- Monday, August 17 – Students with last names starting with A-G
- Tuesday, August 18 – Students with last names starting with H-P
- Wednesday, August 19 – Students with last names starting with Q-Z
- Thursday, August 20 – Makeup day for all students
- Friday, August 21 – Makeup day for all students
Devices will be distributed each day from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the school where the student is currently enrolled.
The district says students who have not returned devices that were previously checked out will not be allowed to check out a new device.
A guardian with identification must be with the student to sign a student device agreement.
The release says everyone visiting is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
At this time, the school district has made no decision regarding a plan for in-person or virtual learning when classes start on Tuesday, September 8.