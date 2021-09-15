Need a job? Bibb County Schools is going on a hiring blitz

The district is looking to hire school bus drivers, hall monitors, and school nutritionists

MACON, Ga. — If you're in need of a job, the Bibb County School District is calling on YOU.

The district is looking to hire school bus drivers, hall monitors, and school nutritionists at their hiring blitz on Wednesday.

Bibb Schools, along with many other districts around the world, are dealing with bus driver shortages.

Anthony Jackson, the district's director of transportation, says their goal is to fill 30 -- if not more -- bus driver positions at Wednesday's blitz.

"A school bus driver shortage is nothing new. We've been experiencing this for years. With COVID in play now, it's just worse," said Jackson.

He says they see bus driver employee turnovers for a lot of reasons.

"Some would equate it to pay, some would equate it to number of hours that are available for employees to earn, some would equate it to student management," he said.

Right now, the district has 127 school bus drivers -- about 30 drivers short of what they need.

"We have been reconfiguring our routes in order to be able to cover those routes with the drivers that we do have on staff," said Jackson.

Holly Huynh, the talent management and acquisitions coordinator with human resources, says the field of education isn't limited to just teachers.

"When we think about education, typically people just think about teachers, but it takes hundreds on people to make this education thing work," she said.

She says their focus is hiring school bus drivers, hall monitors, and school nutritionists.

"Hopefully we can get people hired that day, process them through, and get everything rolling, so we can put people to work fairly quickly," said Huynh.

Jackson says that you do not have to have any experience other than having a driver's license and being a "great person."

Once you are hired, they will help you obtain a learning permit, a CDL license, and your school bus driver certification.

Jackson also says they are offering drivers a $1,000 sign-on bonus and a $500 referral fee.