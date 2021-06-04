Bibb County Schools to offer free meals to kids through the summer

Bibb County School District says kids in the county can eat breakfast and lunch for free.

MACON, Ga. — Kids in Bibb County can get free meals from the school district this summer.

A news release from the Bibb County School District says kids in the county can eat breakfast and lunch for free.

It's all part of the school district's summer meal program.

From June 7 to July 2, the district is serving meals Monday through Friday at 35 different locations.

People can also pick up meals for their kids through a curbside or walk-up option on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Howard, Northeast, Rutland, Southwest and Westside High Schools.

The summer meal program is also serving meals through several summer camps in the county.

All kids in Bibb County under 18-years-old are eligible for the program. Those over 18 are eligible if they have a state-defined mental or physical disability.