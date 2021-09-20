Bibb County students return to classroom after learning remote for two weeks

"We will still monitor what's happening with COVID. We want to make sure we can tell if the spreading is inside of classrooms, grade cohort or schools."

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County students can once again close the computers and open the books from the classroom on Monday.

It comes after two weeks of learning from home, out of caution to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the county.

Christy Freeman says for the past two weeks, Monday through Friday, she's had to put her teacher hat on.

That's because all five of her children attend schools in the Bibb County School district, so they all moved home with their studies.

"The first two days, I cried... all day. I mean, it was bad. Really bad." Freeman said.

Freeman says it's been challenging.

"But it's certainly a lot better than when COVID first started, and everyone went home, and it was chaotic. That was a nightmare. It was awful," she said.

Freeman says this time around, they didn't deal with too many technology issues, and that it has been easier for her children to learn at their own pace.

She's ready for them to go back to school, but then again, she's not.

"I'm torn because COVID numbers are just going up. It's not like the threat has lessened," Freeman said.

Superintendent Curtis Jones says the districts COVID-19 numbers have gone down, but this doesn't mean that they're taking it easy.

"We will still monitor what's happening with COVID. We want to make sure we can tell if the spreading is inside of classrooms, grade cohort or schools." Jones said.

Superintendent Curtis Jones says safety of the students and staff remains their top mission.

"We're still monitoring for temperatures, looking at students visually to see if they're displaying symptoms, and we are going to ask questions. We're going to sponsor some vaccination events, as well at our middle schools and high schools. So, anyone that wants to get a vaccine can do so," Jones said.

An attempt to bring peace of mind to parents like Freeman.

Jones says that they are taking steps to allow all staff members to get vaccinated.