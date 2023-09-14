'It seems like they're really hungry'. Bibb school brings food, school supplies, and more to students

It is special space to make sure students don't have to go without

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — We are now in month two of school being back in session. Before the school year, you see all kinds of supply drives, but those only sometimes fill all a student's needs.

"When I kind of look at that, it seems like they're really hungry, and they eat their food really fast then ask for more," says 3rd grader at Martin Luther King Jr. elementary school student Taylor Greene.

Greene knows the look of her classmates and even some friends hungry. She wants them to be able to come to school with full stomachs. Now they will go through "The Dorm Parent's Closet."

"We contact schools and reach out to them because we have items we love to donate to schools to help students and teachers," says Debra Parks with The Dorm Parents.

Wykia Pickens worked to get the program to the school. Now, it's there whenever a student needs something. It takes a burden off teachers, too.

"As a teacher, we normally go out and spend our own money to make sure our kids have because you don't want them to feel like they're less than," explains Pickens.

Now, the school has an entire room dedicated to food items, clothing and even feminine hygiene products. Principal Tawanya Wilson says the students' families and even teachers can use the services if needed.

"We even have families that come in and transferred from another place. We can tell they need some items. We bring them to the pantries, and they can get some items," says Wilson.

So students and families can take care of their personal needs, freeing students to focus on learning. A link to the organization GoFundMe is here.