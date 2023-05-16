Bibb County School District helping address food insecurity through new meal program

Their goal is to rescue uneaten food from school meals and give it to families in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — This year the Bibb County School District introduced a program to some schools aimed at helping more kids get the food and nutrition they need.



"I feel grateful that my parents provide things for me," says 5th grader Marianny Mendoza.

Mendoza says one thing she can always count on from her parents is food, but she's noticed others aren't as blessed, including some classmates.

"They would tell me they would be hungry. I would give them something if I had something. I would bring them stuff," says Mendoza.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture found in 2021, 13.5 million households were food insecure.

Southfield Elementary School in Bibb is one of several schools taking part in the pilot program with the mission of helping families that face food insecurity.

Principal Janice Sharp says she's noticed food insecurity in kids firsthand.

"I've witnessed students coming in. trying to rush and get to school saying they have not eaten, are hungry, or they misbehave because they didn't get food that morning," says Sharp.

The initiative was brought to several Bibb County schools through Helping Hands Ending Hunger. Their goal is to rescue uneaten food from school meals and give it to families in need.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank also supplies food. They can get things from the cafeteria, like juices, packaged vegetables or fruit.

" We're able to get apples and oranges because we sanitize them with the fruit spray. Any milk that's not needed," says Dwan Johnson, the program coordinator.

Mendoza is one of the over 15 student volunteers helping to feed students, their families, and the staff.

The largest family they feed has 12 members. They provide food for all members and anyone else who's part of the program. They get donated food on top of the food they collect from lunch.

Statement from Helping Hands Ending Hunger: