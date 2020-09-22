Bibb Schools offer free childcare for district employees

District employees can bring their children to school to do their virtual learning while they work.

MACON, Ga. — Westside High School 9th grade social studies teacher Daniel Davis is getting the hang of virtual learning.

"It's going pretty good, and I tell them just trust the process and be patient. I'm patient with them and to be patient with me," he said.

He's able to focus on teaching virtually with the help of the district providing free childcare for his daughter.

"They have the great understanding that it takes a village, and so I thank the district for allowing us to be able to bring our kids to school and, you know, there's not the situation where I am able to go down there and be with her, but to know that she's here with me in a safe environment getting her lunch and snacks makes me feel better," Davis said.

Director of Before and After School Programs Janice Flowers says free childcare was necessary after receiving feedback from their employees' surveys.

"361 employees responded to the survey. On September the 18 there were 222 Pre-k-8th grade students registered to participate in the program," Flowers said.

Students of district employees are allowed to do their virtual learning in a socially distant classroom at the schools while their parents work.

"We knew we had to make sure that our employees were taken care of. They did not have to worry about their children, especially as we were asking them to come in and take care of other children. We knew our mission, but we knew we had to take care of our people," Flowers said.

Flowers wants to make sure all parents know this is not an in-person instruction option. These students are doing the exact same virtual learning as the students at home.

"We are not providing in person instruction to our employees. We are assisting our employees to make sure they are available to help your children at home in any manner that you need us to do," Flowers said.

The classrooms are monitored by district employees to assist the students.

District employees working in the central office are allowed to drop off their students at their zoned school while they head to work.