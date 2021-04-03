Bibb County School District plans vaccinations around teachers' schedules

District leaders are working with local and state health departments to give vaccines on Saturday, March 13 by appointment.

MACON, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp announced teachers will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations starting on Monday.

Eighth grade social studies teacher Valerie Grant plans to get her shot for two reasons.

"Family at first. Elderly parents with compromised immune systems. So that I can continue to be around them and know that I'm protecting them first and foremost and myself and again, my students," Grant said.

Bibb Schools Assistant Superintendent Jamie Cassady is working with local and state health departments to make sure their staff can get the vaccine without missing work.

"We were able to partner with Atrium Navicent Health to provide a vaccination event for our staff on Saturday March the 13. This will be by appointment only. We are currently working on scheduling details, so we can get this out to our teachers and staff," Cassady said.

52% of Bibb's employees said they want the vaccine, which is about 1,700 staff members.

"I am excited that they are working around our schedules, by the time we get off, it's just really hard to make any type of medical appointment," Grant said."We understand the importance of schools being open and this helps provide another layer of safety to our students and staff."

They don't have a location set yet. If they run out of appointment slots on March 13, the district is working with the North Central Health District to sign up the remaining employees for an appointment with the vaccination drive thru or at another approved site.