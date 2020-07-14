Bibb Schools show sites around the world through virtual field trips

The district uses Microsoft programming to incorporate virtual tours into their lesson plans

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Schools is not letting the COVID-19 closings get in the way of giving their students the field trip experience.

First grade student Cortez Wilson paints the picture of what he remembers from seeing Thomas Jefferson's house.

"We saw the driveway, it was like a circle, and outside of the doors. It had two doors and when you opened them it was really wide. The house, it looked like a mansion," he said.

Burdell Hunt Elementary School teacher LaRia Walker explains why field trips are necessary for their students.

"Some kids come to us with experience with traveling, seeing things outside of their neighborhood or city, but some of our kids don't. So field trips give them the opportunity to get real work-life experiences outside of the norm," Walker said.

Bibb elementary school students take trips to local museums, the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, and even Washington D.C., but with the COVID-19 closings, they're creating those experiences virtually through a Microsoft program.

"You sign up for one and then whoever is over the field trip, they'll contact you. They'll ask your class demographics, so that they can tailor the field trip for your class. So it's not like it's going to be over their head or it's not going to be too simple. It'll be just right for them," Walker said.

They're able to see museums, habitats and historical places all over the world, which helps give a deeper understanding of their lessons.

"They're excited, they're smiling, a lot of them forget to raise their hands because they're so excited they just want to ask their questions," Walker said.

"It was cool," Wilson said.

Walker says students who choose to return to in-person learning and those continuing the remote option will still be able to take part in virtual field trips.

