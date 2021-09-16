Bibb Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones to retire at end of school year

“I am thankful to have had the humbling experience of being your Superintendent in Bibb. The past seven years have been the best years of my professional life, and it is because of you, our employees, students, parents, and community members. I thoroughly enjoyed the work we have done, the achievements we have accomplished and the relationships we have created. In my opinion, Bibb County is one of the best school districts in the state to work. Our teachers, leaders and staff care about students and our community, and I know how dedicated and hardworking our team is. I will miss this community and our VIP team greatly,” Jones said in a statement.