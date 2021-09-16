Bibb Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones to retire at end of school year

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Schools Superintendent Curtis Jones has announced plans to retire at the end of his contract term at the end of the school year.
According to a news release from the school board, Jones made the announcement at the monthly Bibb County Board of Education meeting on Thursday.
“I am thankful to have had the humbling experience of being your Superintendent in Bibb. The past seven years have been the best years of my professional life, and it is because of you, our employees, students, parents, and community members. I thoroughly enjoyed the work we have done, the achievements we have accomplished and the relationships we have created. In my opinion, Bibb County is one of the best school districts in the state to work. Our teachers, leaders and staff care about students and our community, and I know how dedicated and hardworking our team is. I will miss this community and our VIP team greatly,” Jones said in a statement.
Jones entered his role as superintendent in April 2015. His first contract was for 3 years. They extended his contract once before for 3 more years, which would’ve ended in April 2021. His final contract was extended until June 2022.
In his time as Bibb superintendent, Jones was named National Superintendent of the Year and is well-known throughout the state and country for his leadership on public education matters.