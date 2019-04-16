MACON, Ga. — Students jammed out at one Bibb County high school for a jazz performance Tuesday morning.

Bibb County Schools partnered with the Jazz Association of Macon to bring 32 students from six high schools to play at Howard High.

Long time jazz musician Brad Goode led an intensive two-day workshop for the students.

Northeast High School student Micah Williams has played the saxophone for seven years. He says playing jazz fills up his soul.

“Not too many people, especially here in Macon, know about jazz music so I hope they take a lot away from what we have to show them,” said Williams.

Students will also be performing a free show for the public at Howard High’s auditorium at 6 p.m.

