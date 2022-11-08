Bibb superintendent, businesses partner to help prepare students for workforce

Superintendent Dan Sims hopes these plans will help make students career-ready

MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Dan Sims is eager to work with the Greater Chamber of Commerce and community partners to help students succeed in the future.

"I think bringing us all together and exposing students to opportunities now is going to help our students to get better focused in school. School is the gatekeeper, education," Sims said.

Sims hopes his plans will create stronger workers for employers.

"You see the dividends pay off down the line in terms of a capable workforce, capable college students, capable military, capable entrepreneurs as a result of the seeds that we plant day in and day out, starting now."

Shekita Maxwell owns a tutoring business. She is one of the business owners who said they're looking forward to helping students get career-ready.

"We need more people who have the foundation to get our little kids the early education to rise and get involved with STEM, but also we need to have that civics place where kids go vote and register. "

Maxwell said she's confident Sims can prepare students to succeed.

She is proud Sims chose Bibb County to serve as superintendent.

"I would like to thank Superintendent Sims for choosing Macon-Bibb to be the superintendent of us because we're here for you. The community loves your energy, we love that you're here, and we just thank you so much for choosing to be a part of Macon-Bibb County."

Lynn Farmer is part of the Greater Chamber of Commerce. She said Sims could lean on businesses.