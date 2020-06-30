Bibb schools are hiring to ensure students have a safe learning experience during the pandemic

MACON, Ga. — With a new school year fast approaching, the Bibb County School district is preparing for students to return in the midst of COVID-19.

To make sure that students stay safe, the county is looking to hire custodians and bus drivers before the school year starts. That's why Bibb held two job fairs Tuesday morning.

At the district's Professional Learning Center on Riverside Drive, people came in bright and early to submit applications and interview with managers over Skype.

To put on the fair, Bibb partnered with WorkSource Macon-Bibb to train and pay applicants through a six-week training period.

According to WorkSource director Tiffany Andrews, schools have a need for more janitorial staff to keep schools up to date and sanitary for students.

"These individuals will help in each of the school systems so that they can open up on August 10," says Andrews, "and it's not just for the Board of Education -- it's a great opportunity for [individuals] to build their resume, gain a skill, and get paid for it at the same time."

At the Rose's Discount Store on Pio Nono Avenue, a second fair was set up along with Bibb County's Literacy Bus to welcome in new bus driver applicants.

In addition to more sanitary standards, Bibb schools are also facing a need for more bus drivers.

In order to practice social distancing, buses are going from transporting 60 students at a time to 24.

For route supervisor Esther Muhammad, it's important to make sure students can make it to school safely.

"You're more secure when you know you have the numbers to do the job you need to do," says Muhammad. "We don't want to run into a crisis where there's students who need to get from point A to point B but we don't have anyone to take them there."

Muhammad says that they are looking to fill at least 20 new bus driver positions before school starts, but are always looking for new drivers.

Even though both fairs have ended, you can still apply to all positions online.

