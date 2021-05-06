Bleckley County students receive book to inspire courage, perseverance

The students will write a one-page report on the book to have a chance to win a $50 gift card

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Students at an elementary school in Bleckley County received an inspiring book to read Wednesday.

Fifth-graders at Bleckley County Elementary School received the book "Gifted Hands," Dr. Ben Carson's account of his career as a surgeon.

It was a gift from members of the Oconee Fall Line College, Cochran Rotary Club, and other organizations.

Once the students have read the book, they can write a one-page book report to enter in a contest.

Erica Harden, President of Oconee Fall Line College, says the hope is that Carson's message of courage and perseverance will rub off on the children as they read the book.

"They need to continue to read for the rest of their lives. It is such a blessing and we're so glad that we can give them a free book, and that they can learn about someone who rose from adverse situation and become very successful in their lives," said Harden.