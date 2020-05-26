ATLANTA — Brave Conquers Fear is happening all around us, especially in times like this. When one of our Brave Conquers Fear friends sent a message to share some great news, she also shared a reminder how much it means to hear from a friend.
Brooklyn Grace has a way to make any day a little brighter. She sent a video message that made our day.
“Hello Miss Cheryl!”
She was dressed up in a red dress and pink high top sneakers.
“It’s been a little while since we talked.”
Brooklyn Grace is positive and energetic. She was born blind but she is able to recognize the beauty in people and life despite a long list of medical challenges.
“We found out about her health condition when she was 7 weeks old," her mom Lexie Hunt said.
Brooklyn Grace never gives up.
“I’ve got some good news to tell you," she smiled. “I graduated from Pre-K!”
Celebrating her 4-year-old graduation at home with a beautiful banner of brail overhead and balloons around her. She received the best gift ever.
“And I got a new puppy named Copper.”
He is a beautiful black puppy who loves to snuggle in her lap. Brooklyn Grace shows us what it means to be the sunshine to someone – in any circumstance
“I hope your family is doing well," she said. “And please don’t catch the corona.”
