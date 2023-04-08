How school bus driver shortages are impacting Central Georgia schools

"A new hire that's full-time with no experience starts at $20.87," Walmer said. "Our veteran drivers make up to almost $33 an hour."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Thousands of students use the school bus daily to get to and from school.

School bus driver shortages, however, continue to impact schools in Central Georgia.

"In the whole state of Georgia, they are seeing a shortage," Waymon Smith, the transportation director for Peach County Schools, said.

The district has nearly 50 full-time and substitute drivers.

Smith is working to increase the number of full-time drivers alone.

He added that subs are helpful, but it does take a lot to plan.

"You got to figure out their schedule; you got to figure how you want to plug them in when you need them the most, which means you have to do some planning," Smith explained.

Bus drivers with the Peach County Schools operate 141 routes and transport nearly 4,000 students daily.

"Each driver has about three routes, and then you have midday, so we have a lot of routes," Smith said.

Houston County Schools Director of Transportation Tom Walmer said drivers are operating 173 routes a day instead of their usual 180.

"We currently have more drivers than we do routes now. Not to the number I need, [but] once we hit that number, then the next step will be looking at adding some routes back," Walmer said.

He added the best way to attract new drivers is by offering incentives such as competitive pay.

"A new hire that's full-time with no experience starts at $20.87," Walmer said. "Our veteran drivers make up to almost $33 an hour."

Both directors told 13WMAZ their goal is not only to attract new drivers but to hold on to the people employed now.