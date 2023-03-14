School of the week: Byron Elementary School students learning to code

These future coders are learning lessons along the way too.

BYRON, Ga. — We headed to Byron Elementary School where teachers are giving students hands on skills on a topic used to create many things in our everyday lives.

"Lots of things that we use like computer cars, and some houses even have things that you have to code," 4th grade student Tania Powell said.

At Byron Elementary School students are very aware of the digital era we live in today.

Students like Powell are learning how to code in their gifted class. Now, they have the tools to use their skills inside and outside the classroom.

"I love to play games and coding is helping me create my own games," Powell said.

"Students at Byron Elementary School are getting the importance of working together and thinking through difficult tasks and the outcome of having fun," principal Amanda Brantley said.

Students are learning how to program different toys and devices from small gadgets, all the way to Legos.

The school is offering an opportunity for students to find out what they want to do in life or at least get a head start.