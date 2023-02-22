Byron Elementary undergoing a face lift with $8.6 million spending program

Byron Elementary School teachers can now look forward to fostering young minds in an improved building.

Example video title will go here for this video

BYRON, Ga. — One Peach County elementary school is getting a face lift.

"I do it because I love it. It's my passion, and I love it, children and the people that I work with," 3rd grade teacher Kerby Layfield said.

Layfield at Byron Elementary School can now look forward to fostering young minds in an improved building.

"All new carpets rugs, flexible seating, we've been able to hand pick flexible seating for classrooms," principal Amanda Brantley said.

It is all happening through a nearly $8.6 million spending program for the school system.

"The renovations are amazing because it's going to make a positive learning environment and make it more welcoming towards the students and the teachers," Layfield said.

Brantley says one of her main goals is making it easier for her students with special needs.

"Kids with disabilities will be able to have a washer machine and dryer, full kitchen and an ADA compliant restroom. That was my first priority," Brantley said.

Director of Operations and Facilities Ben Maddox says Byron Elementary is getting the most money because it has the most needs. He says a lot of the money is coming from a government program.

"Those funds are part of the Covid relief program to assist for these types of projects," Maddox said.

All for a fresh make over for teachers and students.

"All the students are going to enjoy coming to the school and see how new and inviting the school will be," Layfield said.

Most of the renovations are expected to be done by the next school year.