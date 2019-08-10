MACON, Ga. — Some kids in Bibb County are getting their fall break off to a musical start at Camp DREAM.

The camp is put on by the Otis Redding Foundation and helps kids ages 5 to11 to get in touch with their inner artist.

All week, over 50 campers will be learning how to play piano, guitar, and percussion. They also try their hand at songwriting and dancing.

The camp is a way to keep kids out of trouble during their time off, while also sharpening their music literacy skills.

"It's great that kids can have a safe outlet that they can go instead of being some place that they don't need to be," Director of Outreach Justin Andrews said. "It's a safe place for kids to work on their craft."

Camp DREAM is also a stepping stone for younger kids who may be interested in the foundation's larger summer camp program, Otis Music Camp.

This will be the camp's second year running. At the end of the week, campers will get to show off their skills with a showcase performance.

The Otis Redding Foundation will also be holding a fall break camp for students at the Academy for Classical Education from Oct. 14 through 18.

For more information, you can visit the foundation's website here .

RELATED: Kids perform at 2019 Otis Music Camp finale

RELATED: Otis Music Camp introduces kids to the music industry

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.