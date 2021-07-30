Georgia's 62 and Older Program works on a first-come, first-serve basis. Hundreds of local seniors take advantage of it every year.

ATLANTA — Georgia residents age 62 and older can attend any public college or university in the state for free, thanks to a program through the state's university system.

The program works on a first-come, first-serve basis. However, hundreds of seniors are still able to take advantage of it every year.

Sixty-nine-year-old Pat Benton is one of them.

“I was anxious. Will I find a classroom?" she said, recalling her first-day jitters.

"How will the students interact? What will the instructors see when they see a little, old, gray-haired lady sitting in the classroom?”

For Benton, pursuing higher education was something she'd always wanted to do.

“I graduated in ‘69 from high school," the Georgia native explained. "I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to have a degree. I only went one year…with life, with a child and everything. I was married for almost 40 years, [now] my husband is deceased. And I was like, okay, I need to find out what I want to do. Because all those years I've been doing for other people.”

Benton decided to start taking hotel management and tourism courses at Gwinnett Technical College.

Her tuition was 100% covered by the 62 and Older Program.

“I was afraid because I'm an older person coming into this arena, like how will I fit in?" Benton said. "But it was so easy. The students were all like, 'oh, Ms. B, you inspire us that you’re doing this!' And that made me feel good. I believe that you can always learn something, always.”

Benton is grateful for the opportunity to pursue a degree tuition-free. She's not surprised so many other seniors have done the same.

“We're at a point in our lives where we have the time to do it now," she said. "You know, we were so busy making families and making a household, making sure we had a dollar coming in to keep everything going. I thought I would have never had the opportunity to walk across the stage and get a diploma.”

However, in June, that’s exactly what happened. Benton graduated with honors.

“I felt like I have really accomplished something because it was not easy," she said, smiling. "I earned it. Sweat and tears, no sleep, but I earned it!”

And she’s not done. Now enrolled in Georgia State University, Benton’s going for diploma number two.

“I'm just gonna enjoy the ride," she laughed.

There’s a lesson worth learning: Life is right now, and it’s never too late to live it.

“Take that step, that one step," Benton urged. "Start your journey.”