Centerville Elementary School names Rebecca Oakley as new principal

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville Elementary School has a new principal.

According to a news release from the Houston County Board of Education, Rebecca Oakley was named the school's principal at a called meeting Tuesday.

The release says Oakley has served as the Assistant Principal for Instruction at Northside Elementary School since 2016. She will finish the current school year at Northside Elementary and will start as principal of Centerville Elementary on June 1.

“I am grateful to Dr. Scott and our board members for this great honor and responsibility,” said Oakley. “I am excited to continue the tradition of academic excellence at Centerville Elementary. I look forward to building relationships with students, teachers, staff, and parents. At Centerville, we will continue to put children first, and focus on building successful futures for all of our students.”

Before her work at Northside Elementary School, Oakley was a teacher at Feagin Mill Middle School, Warner Robins Middle School, and Mossy Creek Middle School. In 2011, she was named the Warner Robins Middle School Teacher of the Year and the Houston County District Teacher of the Year. She was also named as the 2015 STEM Teacher of the Year by the Air Force Association.