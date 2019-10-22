HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are a lot of things a school can do with an empty classroom, but educators at Centerville Elementary School decided to turn theirs into a STEM laboratory.

Once a week, teachers sign their students up to participate in fun lab projects, from making slime to planning their own cross-country road trips.

"If kids aren't engaged in what they're doing, they're not gonna learn," says Centerville principal Ruthann Bowden. "This is a excellent opportunity for them to get their hands dirty, wet."

Parents can also come in to help with different experiments. The STEM lab has become a tradition that many students look forward to.

"I see kids, like, looking at the clock and they'll be the ones that are like, 'Aren't we supposed to go to STEM lab?'" says 5th grader Audrey Simmons.

The lab has been running at Centerville for two years, thanks to the school's family engagement coordinator Billie Jo Quinton.

RELATED: Teens traverse Mars at Museum of Aviation STEM summer camp

RELATED: Macon students paint 'windmill of hope' at STEM camp

RELATED: STEM-focused summer camp for girls teaches patenting skills

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.