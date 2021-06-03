Central Georgia Technical College to hold in-person graduation June 4

Masks are not required, but encouraged, and they ask all students to limit their number of guests to four.

MACON, Ga. — Because of the pandemic, many graduations were virtual last year, including Central Georgia Technical College's.

Governor Brian Kemp's order loosening restrictions for outdoor gatherings made in-person ceremonies possible.

Last Friday, Shemetria Risper graduated from Westside High School.

This Friday, she'll receive her associate's degree from Central Georgia Technical College.

"It still hasn't really hit me yet that I was able to get a degree and diploma at 18 years old. Like, it really hasn't soaked in all the way yet!" Risper said.

Since the summer of 9th grade, Shemetria has been taking dual enrollment classes at Central Georgia Tech, making it possible for her to receive a degree in General Studies.

"I just feel really blessed and really proud of myself," Risper said, and she did it all during a pandemic.

"It wasn't always the easiest thing, going into 10th grade, balancing AP classes, and trying to do dual enrollment classes. It got really, really tough," she said.

She says she kept her eyes on the prize.

Until a few weeks ago, Shemetria did not think she would graduate in person from Central Georgia Tech.

Now, she and hundreds of other college graduates can walk across the stage Friday.

"To know that it's an in-person graduation, it feels really special. Being virtual, it doesn't hit the same as having an in-person graduation and you're not able to soak in those feelings of walking across that stage," she said.

"Originally, we were doing a virtual graduation based on all of the restrictions," Craig Jackson, Vice President of Student Affairs, said.

He says because of Governor Kemp's executive order on outdoor events, Central Georgia Tech will hold graduation in-person.

"We were able to work with the city of Macon to secure Henderson Stadium and actually have a face-to-face ceremony. We are excited," Jackson said.