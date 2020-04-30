MACON, Ga. — Despite the COVID-19 crisis, graduation postponements haven't stopped schools across Central Georgia from celebrating the class of 2020.

Wednesday morning, Central High School staff came out bright and early to cheer on their graduating seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns.

Students drove through to see their favorite teachers waving signs and congratulating them on their accomplishments.

"The teachers really love their kids. They've been communicating with them through e-learning, but it's not the same as seeing them," says principal Emanuel Frazier.

At the end of this school year, Central High will be saying goodbye to 225 seniors.

"It was emotional but so fulfilling," says Frazier. "To be able to see our seniors' faces and see how happy they were to see us. I think we were happier to see them."

Central High School also celebrated senior basketball player Antonio Card as he committed to Florida Gateway College.

For schools in Macon-Bibb, graduation ceremonies have been tentatively rescheduled for July 29 and 30.

