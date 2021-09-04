Meet the Georgia teen who earned $1M in college scholarship money

Chase Patterson, 17, said it's all about keeping school first.

DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur, Georgia teen has receive $1 millions in scholarships from more than a dozen colleges

Chase Patterson, 17, said it's all about keeping school first.

At Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy, he's juggling extracurricular activities - like basketball and track - and still managed to earn the best AP Chemistry score in his school's history.

Patterson had a lot of schools to choose from but decided to go with Xavier University in Louisiana because he said it aligned with his career goals.

"Well first off, Xavier University in Louisiana, they're No. 1 in graduating Black doctors and I want to be a doctor. I want to be orthopedic surgeon and specialize in foot and ankle. So I think it was the best decision is for me to go where they are graduating the most doctors that look like me."