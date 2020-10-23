Friday morning, Chevron made a big donation to science and engineering students at Fort Valley State

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Friday morning, energy company Chevron made a $1.1 million donation to Fort Valley State University.

The money is going towards Fort Valley's Cooperative Development Energy Program to provide scholarships and additional support for college students looking to work in science and engineering.

The donation will also help the university's McNair Scholars Program for high school students and provide new career development software for Fort Valley's career center.

"This is not just about Chevron," says company diversity manager Niccole Boswell. "This is about producing more engineers and scientists for the world."

Chevron has been collaborating with FVSU since 1983 when it began its cooperative development program.

Since then the company has donated over $2 million to the institution, with today's donation being the largest one yet.

For Boswell, it feels good to continue assisting students in the STEM field, especially at HBCUs.