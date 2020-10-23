FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Friday morning, energy company Chevron made a $1.1 million donation to Fort Valley State University.
The money is going towards Fort Valley's Cooperative Development Energy Program to provide scholarships and additional support for college students looking to work in science and engineering.
The donation will also help the university's McNair Scholars Program for high school students and provide new career development software for Fort Valley's career center.
"This is not just about Chevron," says company diversity manager Niccole Boswell. "This is about producing more engineers and scientists for the world."
Chevron has been collaborating with FVSU since 1983 when it began its cooperative development program.
Since then the company has donated over $2 million to the institution, with today's donation being the largest one yet.
For Boswell, it feels good to continue assisting students in the STEM field, especially at HBCUs.
"It means so much to me to be able to be here when we first started giving a little money to now giving such a huge donation," says Boswell. "I know that this will make a huge difference."