Education

Decatur teachers protest a return to classroom amidst coronavirus pandemic

The district is scheduled to move to Phase 2 on Oct. 12 with some students returning.
Decatur City Schools teachers protest returning to the classroom amidst the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

DECATUR, Ga. — Dozens of teachers in the City Schools of Decatur district protested the return to campuses Tuesday afternoon. 

They gathered outside the central district office off Electric Avenue with signs against a return. Students have been learning remotely since the start of school on Sept. 18. They are scheduled to move to Phase 2 on Oct. 12 with some students returning. 

Many are saying that the plans to return are not sufficient. 

One sign held by a protester read: "We shouldn't have to trust WHOLE LIVES to HALF-BAKED plans!"

Others are simply saying that while cases are high, they should continue teaching from home. 

Decatur City Schools teachers protest returning to the classroom amidst the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday afternoon.

   

