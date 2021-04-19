Clark Atlanta, Spelman, Morehouse to require COVID-19 vaccinations for fall semester

AUCC schools said it is still developing exemption guidelines for the vaccine and the exemption guidelines may vary depending on the school.

ATLANTA, Georgia — The Atlanta University Center Consortium announced Monday it will require all students, faculty, and staff at its institutions to be fully vaccinated by the start of the 2021 fall semester if they plan on returning to campus.

AUCC schools include Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, and the AUC Robert W. Woodruff Library.

"We continue to operate with the safety and well-being of our AUCC community at the forefront of our decision-making," the AUCC said in a news release.

The AUCC defines "fully vaccinated" as two weeks after a single-dose vaccine or two weeks after the second dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The AUCC Student Health and Wellness Center said there will be opportunities for students, faculty, and staff to receive their vaccines at the center. Each institution will also announce additional vaccine opportunities.

