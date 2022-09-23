School of the Week: Clifton Ridge Middle School encouraging more students with gifted lead teacher

It is the schools first year of having a gifted lead teacher. Their goal to challenge each student academically.

MACON, Ga. — This year is Clifton Ridge Middle School's first year of having a gifted lead teacher.

That teacher is not only enhancing learning for gifted students but for all students. Their goal is to challenge each student academically.

"Mr. Lundy, our superintendent, gave us the opportunity to have a gifted lead teacher here at our school," Principal Dennis Woolfolk said.

The gifted lead teacher, Charm Pace, is working with other teachers at the school to help all students academically.

"One of the main initiatives we have this year is to support our teachers to challenge all of our students. The ones on grade level and above grade level," Pace said.

One of their new initiatives is to teach students higher order thinking skills or what they call...

"Hots questions. Every teacher, every grade level is working to come up with a list of questions every week to push our students and I compile those questions and we review them to make sure we are really challenging those students," Pace said.

Ariel Byrom is a 7th grade math teacher who is excited about the changes.

"Every kid is going to learn differently, but we want to help every kid improve and we want every student be the best person they can be in society outside of school," Byrom said.

