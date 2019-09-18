ATLANTA — A public all-girls school in Atlanta graduated 100 percent of its seniors in 2019, according to state high school graduation figures released Wednesday.

The Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership saw all 50 of its seniors graduate, according to the state data.

In a blog post, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen commended the school on the achievement.

"We have some great news to share about our graduation rates!" Carstarphen wrote. "Five of our schools posted graduation rates greater than 90 percent. In fact, Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy, led by Principal Eulonda Washington, had a 100% graduation rate for cohort 2019."

The school specializes in STEM subjects, and was founded in 2009. Its mission is to "develop globally competitive leaders by providing a rigorous, college-preparatory curriculum."

According to the state data, Coretta Scott King Academy is just one of a handful of schools in the state that reported a full 100 percent graduation rate. The state experienced a record high in graduation rates in 2019.

