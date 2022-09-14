Crawford County High School preparing for competition with student built robots

Some of Crawford County's High School engineering students are already building working robots and proving they can adapt to this digital era.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Many people call the times we're living in \the digital age. From iPhones, to smart watches, to now even robots.

"Currently our engineering students are building two robots for this years Vex Competition which is basically frisbee golf," engineering teacher Tom Obrien said.

Obrien says they follow a 12 step process that eventually leads to solving problems.

"I think that's where the real learning of this process begins, just solving day to day problems and building a robot that throws a frisbee," he said.

Senior Aidan Gallagher is just one of the students working on building a functioning robot in engineering class.

"Engineering gives you a sense of how to solve problems. With the stem program you learn what else is there, not just the bare surface minimum," Gallagher said.

"What this does it provides kids, especially from this county, "what if." (They'll think) 'I did not I could do this, I did not know I had the aptitude to build a robot that could throw a frisbee what else can I do with this,'" Obrien said.

Obrien's overall hope for his students, to think big.

"The hope is the kids think beyond what they grew up thinking they would be stuck doing and it will inspire them to think about different options when they graduate from high school," he said.

These students have other plans this year that involve a remote control air craft. They plan to build that from scratch with unconventional materials.