Crawford County kids head back to school with a new building

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some school students are getting ready to step into a brand new building in Crawford County.

"It took about 3 years for it to full come into fruition. The high school opened up in January and we are opening up the middle school this August," said Crawford County Interim School Superintendent Christopher Ridley.

He says the school openings are a big deal for the entire county.

"To have two new schools built here in Crawford, it is a lot. We do not have a lot of construction that goes on around here. Just having two new schools for the community, this is great, but also for the students," said Ridley.

Even though students are arriving, crews are still putting on the final touches.

"The school is almost complete. Its pretty much 99% complete. We have the football field being touched up and we have different features here that they are still working on, but it won't disturb our students as far as learning," said Ridley.

There are hopes of a family feel this school year.

"We have a saying around here. We are going to be a family. We are not going to be brothers and sisters fighting, but we are going to be a good family," Ridley said.

Taxpayers approved an E-SPLOST several years ago to cover the cost of the new schools.