MACON, Ga. — A month ago, Tere' and Eric Randall launched a business called "Creative Classrooms at Home" for children who are learning online.

"My motto is, 'If we can't bring the kids to school, then we're going to bring the school to you.' We're going to do it in a fun, creative, and colorful way," Tere' Randall said.

They collaborated with psychologists, therapists, and spiritual leaders so that the students are retaining the information on these boards.

"I had to re-educate myself on the standards for each grade level. For pre-K, kindergarten, first, second, third, fourth, and fifth, so we could be intentional and it was based upon those foundational standards that the kids need," she added.

About 20 kids around the world have received a learning board and kindergartner, Payton Battle is one of them.

"She has literally everything on there -- sight words, that's going to help when they go back into the classroom. She'll be a little ahead. She has numbers, alphabets, days of the week. Everything you can think of, it's on there." Payton's mom said.

Payton's mother says learning board has been helpful to her family.

Tere' Randall says she wants to reach as many kids as she can, as fast as she can, so learning can continue during this pandemic.

She also says she will continue to deliver them even after the pandemic is over.

The Randalls say they can translate boards in a different language for children who do not speak English.