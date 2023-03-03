School of the Week: Dames Ferry Elementary School has created quite the buzz

This week we travel to Jones County to highlight Dames Ferry Elementary School.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — This week we're celebrating Dames Ferry Elementary School, where they're creating quite the buzz by teaching kids about agriculture and stem by adding some sweet honey to the mix with beekeeping.

They're an agriculture stem-based school. Each grade level focuses on a piece of agriculture.

"In 3rd grade, we focused on composting and worms. With worms, I was like, no, then once I started working with them, I started getting better and better," says Taylor Paul

Paul's now in 4th grade, where beekeeping and pollination are teaching students more than how bees make honey.

"The role of sustainability and how important the agriculture industry is to Georgia," says Christin White.

The students and the 4th-grade teachers, Christin White & Danielle Wheeler, all suit up together to care for and look after the forever buzzing pollinators by being beekeepers.

"Pollinators are responsible for 75% of leading food crops, and it's a 27 billion dollar industry in the u.s.," says Wheeler.

"Not only are our students studying about an ecosystem, they're also learning about food chains, and we tie beekeeping into all our science topics," says White.

Paul said she has learned a lot through the program.