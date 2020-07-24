Parents called for action from the district in comments posted to its Facebook page.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is responding after "disturbing" social media posts were made by a Cedar Grove High School teacher.

The district said they are investigating the teacher who is accused of making an offensive comment under a Facebook post that showed a man kneeling on the neck of a crying toddler, an apparent reference to a Minneapolis Police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him.

In a statement shared on its Facebook page, the DeKalb County School District said it is "committed to the safety and well-being of our children, and there is no place for racism in our school district."

On Friday, the school district said he no longer works there.

"The teacher has resigned and is no longer employed by DCSD," the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, the man who appeared in the photo was arrested by authorities in Ohio.