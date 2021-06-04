Dublin City Schools names new Dublin High Principal

School leaders decided on Jamie Paulk, a familiar face to the Dublin community.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Jamie Paulk now walks the Dublin High School halls as the new principal.

It's at a time when the school system is still grieving the loss of former Principal Jaroy Stuckey and his family.

"I'm not here to replace Dr. Stuckey. I can never step in his shoes and never would try to step in his shoes. My goal is to honor him," Paulk said.

Paulk is a familiar face in Dublin. He's from Baxley, Georgia and spent the last 20 years raising his kids with his wife in Central Georgia's Emerald City, while climbing the ranks as an educator.

"I've been in education for 17 years, started as a long term sub in Swainsboro, Georgia. Came here as a 6th grade social studies teacher in Dublin City Schools," he said.

Paulk says his motivation to become an educator stemmed from his father, who came from struggle and worked hard to make life better for his kids. Paulk saw education as a way to help other kids raised in similar circumstances.

"I'm now walking into what I call my purpose and my passion, and I find myself drawn to those same kids that once was my father and so here at Dublin City, we have those students and I want to see those students succeed as well, and we have some affluent students here and I want to see those students succeed," Paulk said.

He worked as Assistant Principal of Dublin High 10 years ago under Robert Hunter. Since then he's had principal experience in Treutlan, Twiggs, and Appling Counties.

"I think that to chart success of any leader is determined that when the leader is gone that the system in place is still successful and I feel like this school here, Dublin High School is a success because the systems are in place. Dr. Stuckey has left great systems in place," Paulk said.

Paulk's previous success as principal included improving Jeffersonville Elementary School's college and career readiness score by 10-points and building and maintaining stable relationships with their community partners and stakeholders.

Paulk attended Claflin University for his bachelors and has a specialist degree from Georgia College in educational leadership. He's currently working on a doctorate from Liberty University.