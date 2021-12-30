A dream come true: Dublin High School siblings march in 2022 Rose Parade

Madelynn and Marcus Rayner II will be representing Central Georgia ahead of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

PASADENA, Calif. — Earlier this week, two Dublin High School band students packed their bags and their instruments for the experience of a lifetime. In just a couple of days, they'll march in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena.

13WMAZ caught up with the busy duo in-between rehearsals to find out what it took to get to California.

After years of rehearsing and waiting, Dublin High School junior and saxophone player Madelynn Rayner and sophomore Marcus Rayner II, a trumpet player, made it to the Golden State.

"We weren't really sure how to feel about it, but then we finally made it! Woohoo!," said Madelynn. "We're very excited to be here, a dream come true!"

"It's a different experience being with people from other states, coming for the same reason," said Marcus.

The same reason being a goal to learn new music and new marching coordinates in one week for the Rose Parade.

They've been rehearsing since Monday with more than 300 other 2022 Band of America Honor Band students from across the country.

"Everybody came together and played their parts. This experience I would say is magical," said Madelynn.

But the Laurens County siblings aren't the only ones who are representing Central Georgia. So is their father, Marcus Rayner, Dublin High School's band director.

"It is an overjoying experience to watch your children perform with over 300 more members. I am so proud of them. They are making giant steps," he said.

"It shows people in our hometown that you can do anything you put your mind to; and I hope it will be a motivating factor to get them to go out and think outside of Dublin, to get more involved in the band, and to travel and go places, because there is great reward in doing things," said Madelynn.

The band performs at Disneyland Friday, but if you want to hear them, you can find them on national television during the Rose Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.