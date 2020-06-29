Dublin High School spreads awareness for COVID-19 ahead of in-person ceremonies

The district launched a social media campaign about COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of their in-person graduation and football championship ring ceremonies.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin High School Senior football player Ty McRae was hit with a double whammy from the COVID-19 closing.

"Winning the state championship, that's something I dreamed about since I was a little boy when I was at the '06 game watching them play. So it's very important to me," McRae said.

It put both his state championship ring ceremony and graduation plans up in the air.

"It's the ring ceremony for me really. It's like ever since we won the state championship it just don't feel real, and I feel like the ring ceremony will make it feel real to me," McRae said.

The district is planning to have in-person ceremonies for both occasions in July. School Nurse Dawn Samson helped create a public service campaign to spread awareness for people to attend safely.

"Did a quick little video on what people need to be aware of, how to limit the spread of the virus and hopefully stay healthy," Samson said.

During a Zoom meeting by the district to discuss learning options for next school year, Samson explained the safety measures they're taking if they return to in-person instruction

"We would check temperatures, everyone that would return to school, faculty, students. Require all students to wear face masks, practice social distancing. Encouraging proper hand washing, sanitizing the facility," Samson said.

McRae is grateful that they're putting safety measures in place for their upcoming ceremonies.

"I like that they're doing the extra effort to make sure we at least get something to end our 2020 year off good," McRae said.

The football championship ring ceremony is at 8:30 a.m. of Friday, July 17. Moore Street School's graduation follows at 6 that same evening. Dublin High School's graduation is Saturday July 18 at 8:30 a.m.

Moore Street School's ceremony is at Dublin High School's Auditorium. Dublin High's commencement and the football championship ring ceremony are right at Shamrock Stadium.

Football players and graduates each get four tickets for their guests. Social distancing rules apply and folks need to wear a mask.

The school system is live streaming across the district's social media platforms.

