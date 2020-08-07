Dublin teachers prepare to work in 3 different learning environments

Dublin City Schools may hold professional training for teachers to help with returning to in-person instruction, continuing remote learning and doing a mix of both

DUBLIN, Ga. — Irish Gifted Academy teacher Joshua White will prepare for the start of school differently this year.

For the first time, Dublin City Schools is offering three different learning styles.

"It's been a long time since our students have been in the classroom, so if we're able to put in an individualized education plan where you can work with a student and the whole group, and also individually, I think we'll be able to make up some ground and continue to make gains," White said.

Dublin High School teacher Lewis Zellner says they'll have to adjust to working with students who are returning to school in person, others who are continuing remote learning, and a third group that's doing a mix of both

"We all know how to differentiate our lessons, so even though I will have different students doing different things, I will still have to kind of consider them individuals in how I accept their assignments," Zellner said.

"As we will have whole group lessons through the, in the classroom and then the second half of the week, I'll be able to do more individualized instruction with each student. Which honestly is a wonderful opportunity because you'll have that one-on-one time through zoom or through Google Classroom," White said.

Even though it may be a challenge, they say it will come down to staying organized with students assignments and instructional plans.

"Teaching's just going to change and you've got to be ready to do the best that you can at the job that you do. I'm looking forward to the opportunity. I know we're all ready to get back into the classroom whether that's through the internet or in person, so we can get back to teaching and loving on our students," White said.

With the system's shortened calendar proposal, teachers will go through professional training to help with digital learning in all three environments before students return to school.

The board will discuss that proposal at their next meeting on July 13.

