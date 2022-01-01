Emory University to expand financial aid, eliminates need-based loans

The expansion of the Emory Advantage program will allow for more students to graduate debt-free, according to a release from the university.

ATLANTA — Emory University announced Monday it will eliminate need-based loans as part of undergraduate students' financial aid packages, replacing the loans with institutional grants and scholarships, starting this fall for the 2022-23 academic year.

According to a release, the expansion of the Emory Advantage program will allow for more students to graduate debt-free.

Emory University said every undergraduate student who is eligible for an institutional need-based loan will automatically be a recipient of the Emory Advantage program, which started in 2007 to serve students from low-and-middle-income families.

The university anticipates the expansion of the program to double – with a total of about 3,300 undergraduate students.

“For Emory to fulfill our mission of serving humanity in all that we do, we are continuing to invest in making an Emory education affordable to talented students of all financial backgrounds,” University President Gregory L. Fenves said. “By eliminating need-based loans for undergraduates, our students have the opportunity to earn their Emory degrees with less debt as they embark on their extraordinary journeys after graduation.”