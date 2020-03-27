MACON, Ga. — Now that schools have been closed for over a week, students and teachers across Central Georgia are starting to miss each other.

To fill the void, faculty and staff at First Presbyterian Day School decided to invite their students back to campus for a quick reunion at a safe distance.

"I don't know who misses who more," said lower grade principal Wade Putnal. "We were trying to be creative and come up with a way that we can engage them."

Teachers spread out across FPD's campus to wave at students and parents as they drove by with school pride posters.

Kids popped up out of sun-roofs and car windows to say hello to their favorite educators and talk about how they're progressing at home.

"It's probably the hardest thing for me and the teachers is just not being with the students," said Putnal. "We're all used to practicing safety but not being so distant."

Although schools will now remained closed until April 24, the folks at FPD are planning on doing another drive through after spring break.

RELATED: Go-to apps that will help you stay connected amid the coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Gov. Kemp orders all public schools to stay closed through April 24

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.