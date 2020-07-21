First Presbyterian Day's new Head of School adjusts to job during pandemic

John Patterson is working with a group of local doctors to create a safety plan for students returning to school Aug. 13.

MACON, Ga. — School leaders across central Georgia are working to finalize their back to school plans while keeping parents informed.

It's even more challenging for John Patterson as he adjusts to becoming First Presbyterian Day School's new head of school in the middle of a pandemic.

"I don't know how many lunch appointments I've had, but my assistants have just lined me up with people who are loyal supporters of viking nation and just learning about the community through those lunch appointments," Patterson said.

First Presbyterian Day's new Head of School John Patterson has been hard at work getting to know students, faculty and staff members before the new school year.

"We've had two on- campus town halls, two virtual town halls, so this has not been a difficult transition because of the great spirit that resides again not only here at FPD but the entire community," Patterson said.

His family moved from Virginia to Macon to start his first year on the job, already facing major decisions on returning back to school during COVID-19.

"Right now our plan at FPD is to get everyone back on campus with precautions. Everything everybody else is doing. Masks when appropriate, but not all the time for our middle and high school kids. We do not plan right now to put masks on elementary school kids, again that's very fluid. I think that's a hot topic," Patterson said.

They plan to socially distance classroom desks and hallway transitions. Elementary students will stay in their classrooms while teachers move around them.

"At the end of every period we're having a two minute, what we call, 'cleaning period' at then end of every class where students can sanitize their area and teachers can sanitize their rooms and that's actually going to a part of our daily schedule," Patterson said.

They are offering both in-person and remote learning options for students who'd rather stay at home. Patterson feels confident on the safety plans they have in place.

"Leadership is leadership and what an incredible challenge this has been and I'm excited to see where it goes," Patterson said.

They're currently working on their COVID-19 Response Plan which covers how they'll handle it if a student or faculty member tests positive after school starts.

Patterson will announced those plans around Aug. 1. FPD starts school on Aug. 13.

Patterson is working with a team of local doctors on their return plans.

He also says students who choose to stay at home will be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.

