Former Bibb Schools leader becomes Twiggs County Superintendent

MACON, Ga. — There's a new hire coming to Twiggs County. The school board announced their finalist to fill the superintendent position.

March will be Mack Bullard's last month working as Bibb Schools' Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

He'll be the new Superintendent of Twiggs County, achieving the goal he's had his mind set on for the last decade.

"I grew up in a very small community in south Georgia that's just like Twiggs and that's really what attracted me to it," he said.

Twenty six years ago, Mack Bullard started his education career as a para-professional in a computer lab. Now he's the New Twiggs County Schools Superintendent.

"About 10 years ago, I decided I wanted to become a superintendent and I had worked with some really good ones and thought I had something to contribute," Bullard said.

He's worked inside the classroom and as an administrator in Dekalb, Clayton, and Griffin-Spalding counties before becoming Bibb's Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources. That experience, he feels, will carry over well in Twiggs County.

"To really have a great school system, you have to have great teachers and leaders, but you have to have that partnership with the parents and the community as well. So that's what central office has really taught me," Bullard said.

Taking on a Superintendent position during a pandemic is no easy task, but Bullard feels prepared with the time he spent working under Superintendent Curtis Jones.

"I have had great training. I have had magnificent people like Dr. Jones who have invested in me, and I know that I was ready to lead," he said.



"My dream came true when they told me I was sole finalist, and I'm excited about it," Bullard said.