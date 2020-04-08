Fort Valley State prepares for start date

Students can choose to take classes online, in-person or a blended synchronous learning virtual option when school starts on Aug. 10

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State expects 2,800 students this fall.

"This pandemic has gripped us and taken hold of the world in a way none of us I think could have or would have imagined," Provost and Vice President of Student Affairs Ramon Stuart said.

He worked all summer with university leaders to give them online, in-person and a "blended synchronous" learning options.

"If your class is from 8 to 8:50 Monday, Wednesday and Friday, you will go ahead and either attend face-to-face or you will have the option of attending virtually at that same moment," he said.

They will be able to attend class from another location at the same time as in-person students and interact with their professors in real-time.

"We invested a significant amount of money from our CARES Act that was given by the federal government to go in a place the blended synchronous learning technology in 125 of our classrooms," Stuart said.

Those returning in person are required to wear masks inside. They have plexiglass shields in office areas, safety guideline signs and spaced out their classroom seating.

