Fort Valley State University gets approval for nursing program

Fort Valley State University received approval to start a nursing program

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University received approval to start a nursing program Friday.

The Georgia Board of Nursing gave them the green light to start a four-year pre-license BSN.

The program is now accepting applications for its first class, which will start in August.

The department will be housed in a newly-renovated facility that will include simulation rooms, nursing skills labs, conference and computer rooms, a student lounge, and office space.

Inaugural Program Director of Nursing Lawanda Greene, DNP, and a team of four other faculty and staff members will serve as instructors and support staff for the program.

The program aims to address the critical need for nurses in rural Georgia, and with a need for approximately 200,000 more nurses in Georgia, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greene hopes FVSU’s School of Nursing can help with the shortage.