FPD's 'Night of Worship' hopes to raise money to provide academic help for students

The group will be taking donations for Macon's Campus Club

MACON, Georgia — Some high school students in Macon hope to raise money for a good cause.

Students at the First Presbyterian Day School are hosting a Night of Worship event on Campus this Saturday at 7 p.m.

The group hopes to raise money to benefit Macon's Campus Club.

The club teaches kids about Christ and provides academic assistance for them.

A student artist will auction off a painting as part of the event.

FPD seniors Kamden Smith and Lauren Casey explain why folks should come out and join in.

"People should come to this event because it's a great way to bring the community together and also for these kids," Smith said. "The goal for $16,000, we're trying to raise money for them and also to worship God."

"It's just a really good way to join together as a community to raise money for the kids, but also just to have an opportunity to worship, to grow your faith, and support the worship team at FPD," Casey said, "So it's just going to all around be an awesome event."