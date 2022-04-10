From student to staff: Northeast High alums now teach at alma mater

At Northeast High the principal, assistant principal, a coach and several teachers now serve the alma mater where they once walked the halls as young students.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — As graduates leave high school and head off on their career journeys they may end up in completely different spots in the country or around the world.

Many may never expect to return back to the very school they left, but at Northeast High School the principal, assistant principal, a coach, and several teachers now serve the alma mater where they once walked the halls as eager, young students.

"Its been 31 years since I graduated from Northeast. I came back here to teach and have been teaching and leading here on the east side for 23 years," Principal Donna Walker-Thompson said.

After graduating Walker-Thompson didn't expect to be back.

"My mom called me one morning and said they did a news story on WMAZ about a new opportunity for people to become teachers so that started my journey," she said.

The rest is history.

After getting the job she moved up in the ranks to her position as principal.

"It's amazing. I get the opportunity to pour back into my community, and the kids can see positives examples of people that have come out of Northeast High School," Walker-Thompson said.

She's not the only alum now serving the school.

Coach Jeremy Wiggins, and assistant principal Jarrod Moore and several teachers also made the journey back.

Student Jazmyn Revels says knowing they shared the student experience creates a connection between staff and students.

"Its impacted me tremendously because I have so many people that understand me so well because they have been in my position before," she said.

Principal Walker-Thompson says they have about 24 alumni out of the 75 staff members in the building.

"It really does add a different perspective for what we do here. Its like a community and a family we really do invest and take care of the kids," she said.